On Wednesday (October 21), Niall Horan took to Twitter to commemorate the anniversary of his first solo album Flicker. Four years after his debut dropped, Horan is almost ready to release his third solo project—and he made sure to tease a few details about it, as well.

"4 years of Flicker !! Thank you for everything you did with this album," he wrote. "It was an amazing record to write, loved touring it and seeing you beautiful people around the world."

Flicker, of course, features some of Horan's best-known songs, including 'Slow Hands' and 'Seeing Blind.' Following Flicker, Horan dropped Heartbreak Weather in early 2020. Now fans are ready for more new bops from the former One Direction member.

While responding to fan questions on Twitter, Horan revealed he already has a name picked out for his third studio album. Though he has a name in mind for the project, Horan says he's still busy putting everything together. "I’m still writing," he told one fan. "I want it to be the best I can possibly make it, so it’s not done until I feel that way."

"I’ve learned a lot about myself in the last couple of years," Horan explained to another fan. "I think you’ll hear it in the music."



When asked what his fans can expect from his third album, Horan shared there will be a "bit of both" upbeat tracks and more mellow songs. He even teased that there's one song that will make fans cry.

One thing Horan didn't reveal, however, is when, exactly, fans can expect the album to be released. One hint, though, is that he's hoping to tour in 2022 or 2023.