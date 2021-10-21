OnlyFans Model Accused Of Stabbing Boyfriend Posts On IG From NYPD Station

By Jason Hall

October 21, 2021

Photo: @Genie.Exum/Instagram

An OnlyFans model and social media influencer shared a video on her Instagram story of herself inside a New York City police station after being arrested on accusations that she stabbed her boyfriend.

NBC News reports Genie Exum, 22, was arrested by NYPD officers at her Hudson Yards apartment Monday (October 18) night.

Exum's boyfriend called police claiming he'd been assaulted after an argument with her, which he said involved Exum stabbing him with a kitchen knife in his arm and back at some point during the dispute, according to an emailed statement obtained by NBC News.

Exum, who has nearly 183,000 likes on her OnlyFans page, was charged with second-degree felony assault, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and later reposted a video of herself sitting in what appeared to be an NYPD station that appeared to be taken by a friend.

"They took my phone y'all I'm on the trap [right now]," Exum wrote to her more than 38,000 Instagram followers, with Akon's hit 'Locked Up' playing over the short video.

NBC News reports Exum was released from custody without bail, according to the district attorney's office.

