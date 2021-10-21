Pittsburgh Man Has Disturbing Reason For Throwing Pumpkin At Woman's Head

A Pittsburgh man reportedly threw a pumpkin at a woman's head after she parked in front of his house, according to local police.

WPXI reports the woman was found bleeding when they arrived at Pearl Street in the Bloomfield neighborhood at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (October 20).

James Gaziz, 40, was charged with aggravated assault and propulsion of missiles, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.

Gaziz admitted to throwing two pumpkins after hearing his wife screaming outside over a car parked in front of their home nearly hitting their child, a claim that was unproven by surveillance video observed by officers, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was still inside her car when Gazis threw the pumpkins, the first of which was a white pumpkin that struck the vehicle near the windshield on the driver's side.

A second, larger orange pumpkin went through the driver's window and hit the woman in the head, according to the police report via WPXI.