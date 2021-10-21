Ryan Hurd Announces Tickets On Sale For Upcoming Tour: 'Go Get Em!'

Ryan Hurd just released his debut album, and he’s hitting the road to play his latest material in person.

Hurd took to his social media channels on Thursday (October 21) to announce that tickets are on sale now for the “Tour De Pelago.” The tour kicks off on January 13 in Columbus, Ohio, and continues into May, stopping in major cities like Chicago, New York and Boston along the way.

Pelago released on October 15, marking the singer-songwriter’s first solo project. Hurd credited his wife, fellow country artist Maren Morris, with jumpstarting his album via the husband-and-wife duo’s song, “Chasing After You.” Hurd and Morris released the duet earlier this year, chronicling an on again, off again couple that can’t avoid the chase. “It really set up this entire album,” Hurd said of the song. “It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.”

The day Hurd released Pelago, Morris gushed that she “cannot keep the tears in my eyes today…I am the proudest wife and co-writer that exists on this planet today, so, PASS IT ON.”

“It’s been a journey, I hope you love it as much as I do,” Hurd said of his entire album on its release date. “Love to each and every one of you and thank you for being a part of this moment with me.”

Check out the “Tour De Pelago” dates here: