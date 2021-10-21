Texas Experiencing The Most Illnesses In Salmonella Outbreak

A salmonella outbreak is affecting the United States right now, and onions are suspected to be the culprit. KSAT reported that Texas is seeing more illnesses as a result of the outbreak than other state right now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 700 illnesses across the nation as of Thursday morning. Texas alone has more than 158 hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

The CDC says that the outbreak is linked to contaminated onions that were distributed by ProSource Inc. The fresh whole red, yellow, and white onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. The affected onions were last imported on August 27th and have been sold to restaurants and grocery stores all over the United States.

The symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Typically the symptoms will appear anywhere from six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

According to the CDC, most people will recover from the illness without treatment within four to seven days of the initial infection. Some more severe cases need medical treatment and even hospitalization.

If it is unclear where an onion is from, do not buy or eat them. Wash all surfaces and containers that held the onions with hot soapy water.