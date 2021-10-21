The Fear PDX Celebrates 10 Years Of Scaring Portlanders

By Zuri Anderson

October 21, 2021

Evil Vampire Clown
Photo: Getty Images

It's been a decade since an iconic horror experience started in Portland. Now, The Fear PDX is bringing more scares and monsters to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

Per KATU, you can find five different attractions at 12301 NE Glisan Street:

"The Kill Floor invites you into a haunted hotel, Factory 13 has you trying to escape an abandoned factory, Blood House is filled with killer clowns for all of you with coulrophobia and an all-new extreme attraction called Layers of Darkness is too scary to talk about. You'll also get spooked as you enjoy snacks, refreshments, a gift shop and photo ops in the Midway of Fear."

PORTLAND! THE FEAR IS BACK. THIS YEAR WE ARE CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF FEAR WITH ALL NEW ATTRACTIONS. WE HAVE CHANGED OUR TICKETING SYSTEM TO TIMED TICKETING. IT IS BEST TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS ONLINE TO GUARANTEE YOUR SPOTS. TIME SLOTS WILL SELL OUT.

Posted by The Fear PDX Haunted House on Monday, September 27, 2021

Co-creator Brian Mudgett tells reporters they are too many monsters to count, lurking and waiting to catch you! He also says they've been selling out every night, so make sure to reserve a time via their online timed-ticketing system.

Starting next week, The Fear PDX will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The attractions will be around through Halloween.

All visitors, staff, and monsters are required to wear face masks both inside and outside attractions, reporters learned. Temperature checks will also be happening on-site.

Click here for more information about The Fear PDX, if you dare.

