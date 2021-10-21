This Is Oregon's Most Popular Halloween Costume

Halloween is the only time of the year that you can be someone (or something) else entirely. Whether you're getting dressed up for a party, watching horror movies, or going trick-or-treating, costumes are almost essential for this time of year.

From celebrities and fictional characters to classic ghouls and monsters, there seems to be no shortage of costume ideas. If you're not feeling creative, you can always rock that "This Is My Costume" shirt!

With Halloween right around the corner, which costume are Oregonians vibing with the most this year?

AT&T actually has the answers to that! The company's All Home Connections team looked to Google data and other information to find the most popular Halloween costume in each state.

Vampire is the costume on Oregon residents' minds! This classic monster has seen all kinds of interpretations over the years, from blood-sucking beasts to the sparkling attractive ones from Twilight. At least you'll have plenty of options for this category!

The most popular costume in the country was the good ole witch!

"Nearly a third of states (14 total) are searching for witches this year, so if you see a lot of Sabrina Spellmans or the Charmed sisters walking around, you’re probably not the only one," according to AT&T.

Click here to see what people are thinking about wearing for Halloween.