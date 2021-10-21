The Sanderson Sisters Return As 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel Begins Filming

Anne Fletcher, the director behind The Proposal, will direct the second installment. Fletcher is taking over from Adam Shankman, who was previously attached to direct the film.

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," Fletcher said in a previous statement. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started."

Though filming is taking place in Rhode Island, as well as Connecticut and Los Angeles, the movie will be set in Salem, Massachusetts just like the original. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere in fall 2022 on DisneyPlus.