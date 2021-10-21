This Is Oregon's Most Famous Musician
By Zuri Anderson
October 21, 2021
Singers, composers, songwriters can be quite influential. So much so that their hometowns or states may even get more attention thanks to that celeb's popularity. Sometimes, these communities will honor these figures with statues, memorials, buildings, and even holidays.
Insider laid out the most accomplished musician from each state, looking at record sales, popularity and other factors to make their list. Not only are these icons famous, but they're trailblazers, award-winners, and trendsetters. Some have gone down in history, while others are just getting started on their huge career.
The most famous musician from the Beaver State is...
Writers call her "one of the great jazz geniuses of the 21st century." Hailing from Portland, Spalding famously beat out Justin Bieber, Drake, and other established artists in 2011 when she took home a Grammy for Best New Artist. The bassist has three other Grammys to her name among other accolades.
Spalding also made history as the youngest instructor hired at the Berklee College of Music in 2005.
She's currently a professor of the practice of music at Harvard University. The acclaimed music artist is also part of the Sonic Healing Lab, where medical researchers and musicians come together for "healing songs" and music therapy, according to her Harvard page.
