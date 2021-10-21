This Is The Best Farmers Market In Ohio

Seasonal activities have ramped up for the fall, and one way to have fun while supporting local businesses is by taking a trip to a farmers market.

Farmers markets are available throughout the year, but it’s a great time to stock up on seasonal produce. That’s why Eat This, Not That! mapped out the best farmers markets in every state. The ultimate food content hub picked these markets because of the “fantastic fall goodies” there, and because they serve as “community gathering spaces.” Eat This, Not That! says:

“This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes. Did we mention the fresh-pressed cider that pairs perfectly with chewy cider donuts?”

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! points to the Toledo Farmers Market. Here’s why it stands out:

“The Toledo Farmers' Market aims to be an incubator for new food and artisan products. The year-round market brings together 100 vendors, including an orchard that sells a large variety of apples, a maker of all-natural dog and cat treats, and an artisan that sells handmade lip balms. After you grab a cup of coffee and an apple fritter, take a stroll near the market and check out the outdoor murals. ‘Friendly people, plenty of fruit and vegetable options, a lot of fresh breads and pastries, great sauces and seasonings, and really good arts and crafts selections,’ one reviewer wrote on Yelp.”

Find more info from Eat This, Not That! here.