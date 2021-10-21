This Is The Best Farmers Market To Attend In Minnesota

There is nothing like waking up on the weekend and heading over to your local farmers market for some fresh produce and shopping.

With plenty of farmers markets to pick from in your area, finding the best one can be tricky. Eat This, Not That! curated a list of the best farmers market in each state and before it gets too cold, fall is the perfect time to check them out.

"In the fall, farmers markets truly shine. This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes."

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Minnesota?

Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report said about the Mill City Farmers Market:

"Located downtown, the Mill City Farmers Market has fun events to nourish community connections, like market yoga, children's storytime, and cooking classes. Plus, the market has a library of healthy recipes online that you can make with your farmers market haul. In addition to the squash and root veggies, heirloom bean harvests arrive in the fall 'First and foremost, many of the stalls are BIPOC owned, which is really important to me,' a Yelp reviewer wrote."

