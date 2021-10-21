Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Tells Rockets To Call Timeout After Scoring

Twenty-year-old Anthony Edwards with the Minnesota Timberwolves made an entertaining motion to the Houston Rockets coach after scoring back-to-back three-pointers in Wednesday (October 20) night's game.

Edwards' performance on the court helped lead the Timberwolves to victory, beating the Rockets 124 to 106.

According to CBS Sports, overall, Edwards finished Wednesday night's game with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists.

During the second quarter, Edwards was on fire, making multiple three-pointers. Then, near the end of the quarter, he made a shot and turned to the Rockets' coach, motioning and telling him to call a timeout in celebration.

In a post-game interview, he was asked by a reporter if he was pretending to call a timeout and he said, "Yeah, I was telling the coach, call it. Call a d**n timeout. You need a timeout. I'm hot." He then laughed and said, "But I didn't realize the time. I didn't realize it was 20 seconds, so he couldn't call a timeout."

Edwards, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, is in his second year in the NBA. He has quickly become an entertaining player to watch in the league and he proved exactly that in Wednesday night's game.

The Timberwolves are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (October 23).