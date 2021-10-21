Fans shouldn't expect Tom and Zendaya to discuss their relationship publicly anytime soon, even though it's out in the open now. Both actors want to keep their private lives out of the spotlight as much as possible. “They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

Another source told the outlet about how Zenday and Tom "balance each other out" in their relationship. "They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” the source dished. While the insider says Zendaya was drawn to Tom because "he makes her laugh," Tom fell for Zendaya because "she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity."

Though fans have shipped these two for quite some time now, the source says their relationship only recently turned romantic. “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” the insider explained.