Willow And Avril Lavigne Quite Literally 'Grow' In New Music Video

By Katrina Nattress

October 21, 2021

Willow and Avril Lavigne took the name of their song "G R O W" literally while filming its music video. The clip sees the pop punk queens grow into giants as they tower over a city skyline.

The track is featured on Willow's latest album Lately I Feel Everything. Before its release, the singer gushed over working with Lavigne.

"My goodness. She’s just amazing. She knows this genre like the back of her hand," she said. "It was just effortless watching her come up with her verse. Just the tone of her voice and how she knows exactly the right tone that’s going to work with the song. When I heard her verse, I was like, 'Oh no, should I even get on this?' Because I’m not going to sound nearly as hardcore or amazing as she sounds. But then I was like, 'You know what? Don’t go back into that mindset. Be confident, hold your head up high and sing this damn song with this amazing woman.'"

Watch the video above.

Willow is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

WillowAvril Lavigne
