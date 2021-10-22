Beyoncé's New Song 'Be Alive' Soundtracks Venus & Serena's Biopic

Beyoncé's new single "Be Alive," serves as the soundtrack to the trailer for King Richard, the story of Venus and Serena Williams' father. The trailer finds Richard Williams portrayed by Will Smith as he tries to search for a coach talented enough to teach his prodigal daughters. While he had been turned down and second-guessed at nearly every turn, the Williams managed to prove all of them wrong by becoming the most deadly force in tennis.

All the while, Beyoncé croons "Do you know how much we have pride?/ How hard we have to try?" throughout the trailer, which sees Smith as Richard Williams trying to get several tennis coaches to see what he sees in his daughters. While one man informs him that "no one will take that bet," another says, "I think you might just have the next Michael Jordan, with Richard responding, "Oh no brother man, I gots me the next two." The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on November 19.

Beyoncé recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and Queen Bey shared a heartfelt letter to her fans on her website. The singer reflected on growing older, and how she's been constantly learning more about herself. "There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice," she said. "I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life. Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or u unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'D UP."

At this year's MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, became the youngest artist to win an award in VMAs history for "Brown Skin Girl," which won the award for Best Cinematography. The track saw Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, and WizKid teaming up together as part of Beyoncé's most recent album, Black Is King.