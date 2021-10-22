Brett Young Releases Debut Christmas Album Packed With Collaborations
By Kelly Fisher
October 22, 2021
Photo: Getty Images North America
’Tis the season for Brett Young to release his debut holiday album.
The new collection is packed with collaborations, including with Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat, Chris Tomlin and more. Young released Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics on Friday (October 22). Young celebrated the album release on his social media channels, writing:
“🎄"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear" // My first Christmas album featuring good friends @christomlin, @colbiecaillat, @dannhuff, @dariusrucker, @maddieandtae, @philwickham, and @samfischer - is out NOW!! 🎄”
Young, a proud father of two, announced last month that a Christmas album was on the way. It's something “I’ve been wanting to do this for a longgg time,” he said. The new album features eight beloved Christmas songs. See the track list here:
- “Silver Bells”
- “White Christmas” ft. Colbie Caillat
- “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” ft. Phil Wickham
- “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” ft. Dann Huff
- “Silent Night” ft. Chris Tomlin
- “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” ft. Maddie & Tae
- "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” ft. Darius Rucker
- “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” ft. Sam Fischer