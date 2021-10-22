Brett Young Releases Debut Christmas Album Packed With Collaborations

’Tis the season for Brett Young to release his debut holiday album.

The new collection is packed with collaborations, including with Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat, Chris Tomlin and more. Young released Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics on Friday (October 22). Young celebrated the album release on his social media channels, writing:

“🎄"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear" // My first Christmas album featuring good friends @christomlin, @colbiecaillat, @dannhuff, @dariusrucker, @maddieandtae, @philwickham, and @samfischer - is out NOW!! 🎄”

Young, a proud father of two, announced last month that a Christmas album was on the way. It's something “I’ve been wanting to do this for a longgg time,” he said. The new album features eight beloved Christmas songs. See the track list here: