Brett Young Writes Heartfelt Message To His Newborn Daughter

Brett Young and his wife Taylor welcomed baby No. 2, and the country star shared a sweet message introducing his new daughter.

Rowan Marie Young was born on July 31, making Presley Elizabeth a big sister. The Youngs announced in January that they were expecting their second child.

The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer shared a photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram on Sunday (August 1). Here’s what he said about becoming a father for a second time:

“Rowan Marie Young. 7-21-21. I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends. FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive. Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you. Welcome to the ‘Youngs’ -Daddy”

Young’s wife, Taylor, called Rowan the “best early birthday present I could possibly ask for! …Being a family of 4 is such an incredible feeling.”

"We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends. Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same," Young told People when the couple announced their pregnancy. "Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed!"