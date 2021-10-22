Florida Man Arrested After Throwing A 'G' At Woman

A Florida man appearing for arraignment ended up behind bars again Tuesday (October 19) after "violating the letter of law," as the Smoking Gun puts it.

Authorities in Indian River County arrested 26-year-old Jordan Thomas for allegedly battering a woman at a courthouse, but what he used was the bizarre part. An arrest report claims Thomas took "a signage letter from the blackboard in front of Court Room 3" and threw it at Shanterria Rolle, a 23-year-old Vero Beach resident. The letter "G" ended up hitting the victim, cops say.

Thomas, an Amazon driver, was being arraigned for a misdemeanor charge of battery, reporters say. He was accused of attacking Rolle in September, authorities confirmed. Officials say they caught the chaos on video while they were in recess.

The 26-year-old is being held without bond in county jail. He faces charges of battery and violating the terms of his pretrial release in the prior case (which included a condition that he have no contact with Rolle).

Some wild assaults have occurred before in the Sunshine State. A woman was handcuffed for throwing a plate of chicken at her boyfriend. A couple found themselves behind bars for throwing spaghetti at each other.