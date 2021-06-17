Florida Woman Charged For Allegedly Throwing Plate Of Chicken At Boyfriend

A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly pelted her boyfriend with a plate of chicken, according to The Smoking Gun.

The dispute reportedly went down the night of June 9 on the porch of a Bradenton home. Investigators claim 43-year-old Jennifer Booth was eating dinner with her 56-year-old boyfriend until an argument broke out between the couple. The victim told police Booth "became violent" "picked up the paper plate of chicken and threw it in my face." He reportedly wasn't hurt in the incident.

The boyfriend then called 911, and Booth was arrested and taken into custody on a domestic battery charge. She was released Friday (June 11) on a $500 bond.

Reporters learned that Booth works at a Lakewood hospital and had prior arrests, including one for domestic violence in 2015. Smoking Gun also found out that the woman caused some controversy online after posting a photo on Facebook showing the head of a slain giraffe in 2017 during a hunt in South Africa.

This isn't the first time food was involved in a strange act of violence. A man shot someone's car last month because the victim allegedly tossed a piece of banana at his truck.