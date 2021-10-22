Kid Cudi Explains What Adele Said To Make Him Smile During Lakers Game
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 22, 2021
Kid Cudi is living his best life, and attracting cool relationships along the way.
On Tuesday, the rapper was spotted kicking it courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game to watch LeBron James take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and made a new, celebrity pal while there. During a timeout, camera's caught the "Easy On Me" singer walking up to Cudi to chat --- and whatever she said to the Kids See Ghosts star left him smiling.
Fans flocked to social media after the engaging moment, to find out what Adele really said to leave Cudi with such happy grin on his face. One fan tweeted, "I need an Adele and Cudi collab immediately", while another fan wrote, "Not Adele making Cudi blush *and* clutch his pearls lmao"
ADELE AND KID CUDI IM FUCKIN CRYINGGGGG pic.twitter.com/TFMZJrPt7q— adriana (@rockstarknights) October 20, 2021
After seeing the rumor mill spinning on social media, Cudi himself chimed in to the conversation, and opened up about what really happened when Adele came up to him at the game. The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper tweeted:
“A lot of people askin what she said. Ill never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another u see im melting w joy. She is the best! love her.”
A lot of people askin what she said. Ill never tell, but it was the sweetest thing anyone could ever say to u from one artist to another 😌 u see im melting w joy. She is the best! 💖 love her https://t.co/ESCK4eVL3L— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 20, 2021
Tuesday night's opening game proved to be an interesting one for Cudi. Not only did he get to chat with 18-time Grammy winner, Adele, the Cleveland rapper also made headlines for allegedly being the culprit behind Steph Curry's slip and fall during the big game. On Wednesday, Cudi took to social media to defend himself following the mishap, saying:
"To Steph Curry. Im so sorry U slipped it wasnt me. Good game chancho."
To Steph Curry. Im so sorry U slipped it wasnt me. Good game chancho.— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 20, 2021
No word on if Cudi and Adele plan to collab in the future, but in the meantime, check out the singer's new single "Easy On Me" from her highly anticipated third album, 30 --- dropping November 19th.