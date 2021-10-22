Kid Cudi Explains What Adele Said To Make Him Smile During Lakers Game

Kid Cudi is living his best life, and attracting cool relationships along the way.

On Tuesday, the rapper was spotted kicking it courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game to watch LeBron James take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and made a new, celebrity pal while there. During a timeout, camera's caught the "Easy On Me" singer walking up to Cudi to chat --- and whatever she said to the Kids See Ghosts star left him smiling.

Fans flocked to social media after the engaging moment, to find out what Adele really said to leave Cudi with such happy grin on his face. One fan tweeted, "I need an Adele and Cudi collab immediately", while another fan wrote, "Not Adele making Cudi blush *and* clutch his pearls lmao"