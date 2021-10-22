Major Update On When Sidney Crosby Will Return To Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced with the team for the first time this season on Friday (October 22) afternoon, but a timetable for a return is still unknown.

NHL.com reports Crosby participated in his first on-ice session missing all four previous sessions -- including two morning skates and two practices -- of the 2021-22 season while recovering from wrist surgery on September 8.

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion will, however, be ruled out for Pittsburgh's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (October 23) night.

"It's just been a progression the last six weeks," Crosby said via NHL.com. "Started off skating with no pucks and one hand on the stick, progressed to stickhandling a little bit. Shooting, eventually. Kind of had that progression, and obviously being able to join the team once I could do a little more as far as battling and things like that.

"I think, at this point, it's more seeing how that progression goes. That will determine, eventually, when I play."

Crosby was initially expected to be out at least six weeks from his initial date of surgery and is now six weeks and two days removed from the procedure.

"I haven't really had any force, whether it be through face-offs or lifting sticks, going against guys, that sort of thing," Crosby said. "Battling. Pushing and shoving. Those are things I haven't been able to do. When I can do that comfortably and be able to do it without pain, or just kind of manage those things, I think that will be a big step."

The Penguins are also without second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who is expected to be out until at least December while recovering from knee surgery in June.

Pittsburgh enters Satrurday's game with a 2-0-2 record (6 points), ranking fourth in the Metropolitan Division.