Megan Thee Stallion Promises 'Something For The Hotties' With New Release

On October 29, Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing Something for the Hotties: From Thee Archives, a compilation record that sees her going back through her old tracks and freestyles to create an entirely new experience for her fans. The rapper took to social media to share her announcement, which sees her dressed as a glaring devil with 10/29 tattooed.

The release promises several freestyles that fans have been asking for, in addition to several unreleased new singles. Megan Thee Stallion promises that the release should hold her fans over for the rest of the year,