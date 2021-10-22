PHOTOS: Fire Breaks Out After Car Crashes Into Lake Oswego Home
By Zuri Anderson
October 22, 2021
A fire broke out at a Lake Oswego, Oregon home after a car smashed into the house Thursday night (October 21), according to KATU.
Lake Oswego Fire says the incident happened near Country Club Road and Iron Mountain Boulevard. Shocking photos show firefighters crowded around a red vehicle lodged into the house at a crooked angle. The home itself appears to have severe damage. Debris litters the yard, and another image shows flattened trees from the car plowing through the foliage.
Two people were inside the house at the time of the incident, according to first responders. Fire officials say they got out safely.
Vehicle into a house igniting a fire. Two occupants in the house evacuated safely and driver of the vehicle had to be extricated by removing a wall and out of the vehicle. Patient was transported by @AMRNorthwest on critical condition and @LOPolice has the roads closed pic.twitter.com/pC7mAWbNRm— Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) October 22, 2021
Crews reportedly had to extricate the driver out of the car by removing a wall. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No word on what caused the crash as of 1 p.m. Friday (October 22). Officials didn't say how bad the fire was, either.
A similar situation happened almost a year ago in Beaverton. A vehicle ended up smashing into a house during a street race, sparking a fire in the home. A more recent incident happened where a driver crashed his truck into someone's basement and then fled with scissors.