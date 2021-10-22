Pistol Annies Set Their Sights On Christmas With New Holiday Album

With the countdown to Christmas getting ready to kick off, Pistol Annies are getting prepared for the holidays with their new album, Hell of a Holiday. The record sees the trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, cover Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December" and ironically question why the world has begun celebrating the holidays so early.

"It's going to be a hell of a holiday, and it's only just begun/ The whole world is decorating and it's only November 1," Pistol Annies sing on their album that was released on October 22. The track pokes fun at how early the holidays get celebrated and argues that Thanksgiving has never gotten its fair share of love.

Hell of a Holiday arrives as Pistol Annies' fourth album and follows up their 2018 record, Interstate Gospel. Released via their usual record label, RCA Nashville, the album serves as the trio's first Christmas album. Featuring 13 tracks, the thematic album takes listeners through the highs and lows of the holiday season.

Outside of her work with Pistol Annie's, Miranda Lambert is up for two Country Music Association Awards at this year's ceremony on November 10 in their Female Vocalist of the Year category and as Entertainer of the Year. The country singer has also been busy working on her own solo album, a follow-up to 2019's Wildcard. While further details of her next release have not yet been completely cemented, this year also saw her team up with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for a collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes.

Meanwhile, Monroe was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer earlier this year. The singer shared in an update with Rolling Stone last month that she's been improving since seeking treatment.

Hell of a Holiday tracklist: