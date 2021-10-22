Police Catch 9-Foot-Long Alligator Trying To Swim In North Carolina Pool

Even reptiles need to cool off on a hot day.

A massive alligator was spotted in North Carolina last week attempting to go for a swim inside a community pool. Police in Sunset Beach responded to a call from residents Oyster Bay Drive on October 15 who said the alligator was walking through the neighborhood and had tried to enter the community's pool area, WRAL reports.

When officers arrived, they found the 9-foot-long alligator had broken through a porch lattice at the reservation office. Ultimately, police managed to wrangle the gator and took it to a pond.

"Out of concern for the safety of property owners and neighborhood residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond," the Sunset Beach Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook, sharing a photo of a group of officers walking the alligator through a parking lot.