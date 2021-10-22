Pooh Shiesty Changes Plea Deal; FEDS To Expose His Criminal Past In Trial
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 22, 2021
Pooh Shiesty has opted to plead guilty in his ongoing gun case.
According to reports, the "Back In Blood" rapper --- real name Lontrell Williams --- has changed his plea from not to guilty regarding his 2020 shooting case. Shiesty allegedly shot a man in the buttocks during a sneaker sale at a hotel last year, and is expected to take a plea deal after requesting on Thursday that a judge change his original plea to guilty. The rapper's defense lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told reporters:
"We're entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case."
Shiesty's trial was originally set to begin on Monday, however, with the plea change, the jury that was scheduled to deliberate the case has been removed from the court's calendar. That's not the only major change taking place in the case; federal prosecutors are attempting to present Pooh Shiesty’s entire criminal history during his robbery trial, including crimes that the rapper committed when he was 11 years old.
But the "Guard Up" rapper's team is fighting back, asking that the presiding judge block the prosecutors from bringing up Shiesty’s robbery case from when he was 11 and an assault case from when he was just 14. Prosecutors say that Shiesty's past crimes present “opportunity, intent, knowledge, or absence of mistake." But the rapper's lawyer's argued:
“These actions have no direct nexus to Lontrell Williams other than in speculation. The last incident occurs while Lontrell Williams is in custody.”
Pooh Shiesty faces a maximum life sentence behind bard if convicted.