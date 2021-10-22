Popular Indoor Water Park Opening First Location In Tennessee

A popular indoor water park has its sights on Tennessee.

Great Wolf Lodge, a water park and resort with locations around the country, is looking to open its first Tennessee location in Jackson. Known for its indoor water park and themed suites, Great Wolf Lodge offers a fun time for the whole family. According to Jackson officials, the lodge has been a long time coming, WKRN reports.

"We've been working with Great Wolf Lodge here for the past three years, we're close to finalizing that deal. It's going to happen," said Kyle Spurgeon, CEO of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce. "They're going to put a new 350 room family resort here in Jackson, that will bring a half million new visitors to Jackson a year."

Spurgeon said Jackson's location, situated between Memphis and Nashville, makes it a great candidate for the new lodge and will help make the West Tennessee town a tourist destination.

"We are always looking for opportunities to bring the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort experience to more families," the company said in a statement. "The Western Tennessee region is an area we remain very interested in, and we continue to engage with state and local leadership as we further evaluate the potential for a resort in this region."

Plans are still being finalized, so it's unclear when the lodge is expected to open.