Queen Elizabeth Checked Into The Hospital After Canceling Royal Engagement

Under advisement from her team of doctors, Queen Elizabeth checked into a hospital on Wednesday (October 20) after falling ill. Her Majesty's trip to the hospital followed a previous announcement she'd be cancelling an official trip to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace shared the news of Queen Elizabeth's hospital visit after she had already returned home to Windsor Castle. The official statement assured those worried about the 95-year-old monarch's health that she "remains in good spirits" following her overnight hospital stay. The statement didn't provide many other details, however, it revealed Her Majesty underwent "preliminary investigations" while there.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits," the brief statement reads in its entirety.

According to a report from People, the hospital visit was a "cautious approach" by Queen Elizabeth's medical team. She was reportedly back to work at Windsor Castle on Thursday (October 21).

Her Majesty was set to visit Northern Ireland to mark the nation's 100th anniversary, however, she ultimately canceled the trip at the last minute. "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the palace's initial statement read. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

This medical setback comes just a few short weeks after Queen Elizabeth stepped out with a cane in public for the first time in nearly twenty years. Her Majesty did not offer any information on the reason for the cane. When she used one back in 2003, however, it was to assist with knee surgery recovery.