The Most Delicious Italian Food In Colorado Is At This Restaurant

Italian food is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you want to grab a pizza or have a nice dining experience, there are plenty of Italian restaurants ready to serve you.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants throughout the United States, where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That tracked down a business in each state serving up the tastiest Italian cuisine. These eateries range from gelato shops to pizzerias and classic sit-down restaurants.

If you want amazing Italian food in the Centennial State, head over to...

Grammy's Italian Goodies! They were recently featured on an episode of the hit Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives!