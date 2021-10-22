The Most Delicious Italian Food In Colorado Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
October 25, 2021
Italian food is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you want to grab a pizza or have a nice dining experience, there are plenty of Italian restaurants ready to serve you.
With hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants throughout the United States, where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That tracked down a business in each state serving up the tastiest Italian cuisine. These eateries range from gelato shops to pizzerias and classic sit-down restaurants.
If you want amazing Italian food in the Centennial State, head over to...
Grammy's Italian Goodies! They were recently featured on an episode of the hit Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives!
This Lasagna is JUMBO!
Layers upon layers of pasta, 3 types of cheese, sausage, meatballs and a classic Sunday sauce, just like you'd find at grandma's house 😍Find it at Grammy's Italian Goodies! #DDD with Guy Fieri > Fridays at 9|8cPosted by Food Network on Monday, April 13, 2020
This is what writers said about this family-owned restaurant:
"If you live in Colorado and haven't visited Grammy's Italian Goodies, you don't know what you're missing out on. Featuring some of the best garlic knots you could try, homemade baked goods, and everything in between, no other Italian restaurant can compete. Treat yourself and try their stuffed rigatoni with a pink sauce that won't disappoint."
You can find Grammy's at 4601 Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge. It's open for dine-in, takeout, and curbside pick-up. They also cater for events!
