This Is Colorado's Most Famous Musician
By Zuri Anderson
October 22, 2021
Singers, composers, songwriters can be quite influential. So much so that their hometowns or states may even get more attention thanks to that celeb's popularity. Sometimes, these communities will honor these figures with statues, memorials, buildings, and even holidays.
Insider laid out the most accomplished musician from each state, looking at record sales, popularity, and other factors to make their list. Not only are these icons famous, but they're trailblazers, award-winners, and trendsetters. Some have gone down in history, while others are just getting started on their huge career.
The most famous musician from the Centennial State is...
People have been listening to this folk-rock legend's songs for decades, even if you're not aware of it. For example, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" is one of the most iconic songs not just for its genre, but for American music in general. This song alone got over a million digital copies, and we're not including the success of his other hits.
Even though he did not grow up in Colorado, he lived in Aspen for many years. His stage name is a big kudos to the state he loves the most.
"Denver only won one Grammy but his legacy is unquestionably larger than his awards resume shows," as writers say.
