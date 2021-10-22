This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Halloween Costume In 2021

Halloween is just around the corner so if you haven't already figured out your costume, now is your chance. If you're scratching your head and thinking, "I have no clue what to be this year," don't worry. You can always take a look at what other people are planning for their spooky, and not-so-spooky, costumes.

AT&T released its 2021 list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state, and some of the top choices may surprise you. From traditional takes to pop culture references, the list runs the gamut of creative costumes. The most popular costume overall is a witch but other favorites include dinosaurs, rabbits, and super heroes.

So what's the most popular Halloween costume in Louisiana this year?

Witch

Whether they are inspired by Louisiana's supposedly haunted grounds or simply enjoy wearing a pointed hat and casting spells, the most popular Halloween costume this year is a witch. If you're wanting to join in the magical fun, there are plenty of witches to choose from, including Sabrina Spellman, the sisters from Charmed or even the Sanderson sisters from fall-favorite movie Hocus Pocus.

Louisiana isn't alone in its love of witches. In fact, 14 states are also looking for a little magic this year: Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

Check out the full report here.