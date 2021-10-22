VIDEO: Suspects In Halloween Masks Rob Seattle Hair Salon

By Zuri Anderson

October 22, 2021

Four suspects were caught on camera using recognizable Halloween masks during a robbery at a Seattle hair salon.

KING 5 shared the surveillance footage Tuesday (October 19), which shows the alleged robbers walking into King Way Salon off of Martin Luther King Jr. Way Sunday evening (October 17). They appeared to be wearing masks from the horror film Scream.

Seconds after three of them walked through the front door, one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

"They’re asking me, 'money, money, money.' And I said 'money is over there,'" the salon's owner told reporters.

The suspects allegedly robbed several customers and employees, as well as stole money from the till.

Seattle Police are still looking for them. They also ask for anyone with information about the crime to reach out to them.

"When I think about it I’m still, you know, scared right now," the owner said. The salon's security system has been upgraded since the incident, reporters learned.

Even though these suspects took a more simple approach to the crime, some people haven't had botched or troubled attempts. One video caught a burglar falling from a roof as he was breaking into a Portland store. Another story has a suspect running out of breath as he fled from Seattle cops.

