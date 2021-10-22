Watch Jennifer Nettles Perform 'What Baking Can Do' From 'Waitress'

Last month, Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles announced her plans to head to Broadway. Nettles was tapped to take on the lead role in the hit musical Waitress. The 'Stuck Like Glue' songstress made her debut as Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress struggling in an abusive relationship with her husband Earl, earlier this week.

“Last night was a magical one for me. I cannot begin to tell you how special it is for me..." Nettles said after her first performance. "The whole team and cast have created such a beautiful world and story! My heart is full!"

To celebrate Nettles' arrival, Waitress released a special video on their YouTube page—Jenna's big number from Act One. In the first act, Jenna belts out the number 'What Baking Can Do' and the track has become one of the most popular songs from the musical.