Which Of Ohio's Small Cities Are Among The Best In America?

Sometimes, nothing beats small town charm.

Ohio is packed with picturesque small towns that offer tons of history and character. In fact, they stand out so much that some of them made the rankings among the Best Small Cities to Live in America in 2021. WalletHub, a personal finance site, compiled the list. Here’s how they did it:

“…WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

“Given the large sample of cities ranked in this study, we grouped cities by percentile. The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America.”

So, which of Ohio’s small cities are among the best in the U.S.? These two were grouped in the 99th and 98th percentiles, respectively:

Dublin, OH

Mason, OH

See the rest of the best small cities in Ohio below. See the rest of the list from WalletHub here.