Shawn Mendes Teams Up With Facebook For Surprise Virtual Concert Stream

"I use Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram often to promote my music and the causes I care about through my foundation [and] I also like being able to give fans a glimpse into my personal life," Mendes had said in an interview with Rolling Stone. Mendes' livestream gives fans a peek into what they can expect on his upcoming "Wonder Tour", which begins in June 2022.

Shawn Mendes has been vocal about his support for both climate action and raising awareness for mental health. While sitting down with Stephen Colbert, the singer said "we've been told since five that the Earth is dying," and that he hopes to be able to help make a change. Upon the announcement of his upcoming "Wonder Tour," the singer promised that $1 from each show ticket will be donated to his Wonder Grant, which helps fund youth activists.

Mendes has also been open about trying to get more in touch with his emotions, and how there had been a point where he thought about quitting music because of his anxiety. However, the singer has been working hard to allow himself to feel and release pent-up emotions.