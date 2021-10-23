Shawn Mendes Teams Up With Facebook For Surprise Virtual Concert Stream
By Ariel King
Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Facebook's messaging app, Messenger, to share a virtual live stream concert. The hour-long performance sees Mendes playing tracks from his most recent album, speaking up about causes he believes in, and even hosting appearances from Miguel and King Princess.
Those interested in viewing the livestream can do so by starting a video chat on Messenger or Instagram and either tapping the media button in the bottom right corner on Instagram or swiping up to the access menu on Messenger. Then, select the "Watch Together" option and search for Shawn Mendes: a Wonder Concert & Conversation. Those using their desktop can watch the livestream on Mendes' official Facebook Page.
A Wonder Concert & Conversation Trailer
I’m so excited to be able to share this incredibly beautiful and impactful night with you guys and am so grateful to those who joined for their powerful conversations 🖤 You can watch “A Wonder Concert & Conversation” with a friend now on Messenger and Instagram https://fb.me/Shawn_MendesPosted by Shawn Mendes on Thursday, October 21, 2021
"I use Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram often to promote my music and the causes I care about through my foundation [and] I also like being able to give fans a glimpse into my personal life," Mendes had said in an interview with Rolling Stone. Mendes' livestream gives fans a peek into what they can expect on his upcoming "Wonder Tour", which begins in June 2022.
Shawn Mendes has been vocal about his support for both climate action and raising awareness for mental health. While sitting down with Stephen Colbert, the singer said "we've been told since five that the Earth is dying," and that he hopes to be able to help make a change. Upon the announcement of his upcoming "Wonder Tour," the singer promised that $1 from each show ticket will be donated to his Wonder Grant, which helps fund youth activists.
Mendes has also been open about trying to get more in touch with his emotions, and how there had been a point where he thought about quitting music because of his anxiety. However, the singer has been working hard to allow himself to feel and release pent-up emotions.