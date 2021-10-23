Wale Says Freddie Gibbs Is 'Lying' About Missing 'Folarin 2' Feature

Wale is back in his bag after dropping his seventh studio album, Folarin 2, on Friday (October 22).

On Thursday (October 21), the DC native released the track list for the project ahead of the release, boasting features from J. Cole, Chris Brown, Boyz II Men, Jamie Foxx, Maxo Kream, Rick Ross, and more. But apparently, there's one guest feature missing from Freddie Gibbs.

The "Scottie Beam" rapper took to Twitter after the track list was unveiled to let Wale know he wasn't too happy and figure out what happened to his feature.

"Go get @wale new album tonight even tho he took me off it. I guess the n––a gon put me on the deluxe," Gibbs wrote online, adding a shrug emoji. He kept going, tweeting, "I guess imma be on Folarin 3" tagging Wale and adding another shrug.