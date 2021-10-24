Lil Nas X entertained the question of doing a song with rapper Boosie Badazz, who responded with a vile Twitter rant full of homophobic slurs and hateful language.

A clip from Lil Nas X's Instagram Live surfaced over the weekend in which the "Call Me By Name" musician said he was working with Boosie on a song.

"I've been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro," Lil Nas said to those watching the IG Live session. "I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out."

The Louisiana rapper responded to Lil Nas X's claims on Twitter, chucking homophobic slurs at the "Old Town Road" star and suggesting he should "commit suicide."

"STOP TROLLING ME F----- LOL!! U A WHOLE B---- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D--- N GETTIN F---ED N YOUR A-- N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE," Boosie tweeted Saturday (October 23).