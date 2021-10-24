Boosie Goes On Homophobic Rant After Lil Nas X Says They're Doing A Song
By Regina Park
October 24, 2021
Lil Nas X entertained the question of doing a song with rapper Boosie Badazz, who responded with a vile Twitter rant full of homophobic slurs and hateful language.
A clip from Lil Nas X's Instagram Live surfaced over the weekend in which the "Call Me By Name" musician said he was working with Boosie on a song.
"I've been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro," Lil Nas said to those watching the IG Live session. "I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out."
The Louisiana rapper responded to Lil Nas X's claims on Twitter, chucking homophobic slurs at the "Old Town Road" star and suggesting he should "commit suicide."
"STOP TROLLING ME F----- LOL!! U A WHOLE B---- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D--- N GETTIN F---ED N YOUR A-- N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE," Boosie tweeted Saturday (October 23).
Boosie goes on a homophobic rant against Lil Nas X after the singer joked about having a song with him. pic.twitter.com/vXYaVCnhJc— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2021
Lil Nas X tweeted in the midst of his name trending on the platform, though he didn't directly call out the rapper or his hateful comments.
"i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can't believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october," the "Industry Baby" rapper wrote.
i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 23, 2021
Boosie is no stranger to making homophobic and transphobic remarks. In addition to consistently making negative comments about Lil Nas X, Boosie went on a rant about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya just last year.
Lil Nas X was recently honored with his own day in his hometown of Atlanta and earned his third Billboard No. 1 hit over the summer with the Jack Harlow-assisted "Industry Baby."
Anyone who needs to talk can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 no matter the time of day.
