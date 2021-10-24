When Phoebe Bridgers tweeted “come early tonight. trust me” ahead of her set at Los Angeles' Greek Theater, she wasn't kidding. Her friend and The 1975 singer Matty Healy surprised the crowd with an acoustic opening set where he debuted two new songs (one that was “a new song about the love of my life” and one called "New York") as well as "Be My Mistake" off the band's 2018 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and 2013's "Sex." Healy fittingly ended his set by bringing out "the woman of the hour" to sing their collaboration "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America," which is featured on The 1975's latest album Notes On A Conditional Form.

Over the summer, Healy revealed he was "making another ‘classic record,’" so maybe we'll hear recorded versions of those new songs sooner rather than later.

Watch his whole set above.

The show marked the last stop on Bridgers' Reunion Tour. Before hitting the road, the singer-songwriter admitted she was a little scared to tour again. “I am slightly terrified, to be real, because I did it for three years straight really before the pandemic, and I got really good at it," she said at the time. “The weirdest part about this experience is you put out a record normally and you’re immediately on tour. It’ll have been two years since we played a show when we start playing."