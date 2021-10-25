7-Year-Old Dresses As 'Nashville Woo Girl' For School Spirit Day

By Sarah Tate

October 25, 2021

A 7-year-old Tennessee girl channeled her inner tourist for her school's recent spirit day, dressing up as an infamous "Woo Girl."

Natalie Kilpatic, a second grade student in Pulaski, went all out for her school's "tacky tourist" spirit day. Living so close to Nashville, which has widely become the go-to destination for bachelorette parties, she knew just what she wanted to do, News Channel 5 reports.

"It was tacky tourist day and we had to pick, like a tacky tourist," said Kilpatric. "I didn't want to wear sandals with socks. So, I just dressed up as a Nashville 'Woo Girl.'" She decided to pay homage to the girls who "when they hear something or see something that's their favorite, they go, 'woo!'"

Her over-the-top outfit was exactly what you'd expect to see when walking down Broadway, with her cowboy boots, a sash emblazoned with "Nashville" and, of course, a veil. Check out photos here.

While Nashville may be known as the place for bachelor and bachelorette parties, they actually only make up a small fraction of the city's tourism industry, the news outlet reports.

"Our market is, is broken up by 40% leisure, 40% convention travel, and the rest is business travel," said Deana Ivey, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "Less than 1% is bachelorettes, but that's what people see... less than 1% of 16 million."

