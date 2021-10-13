Mick Jagger Spends Nashville Leg Of Tour Crashing Bachelorettes

Mick Jagger knows how to have fun while on tour. The legendary singer and frontman of The Rolling Stones has been going out undercover during the band's tour stops, and his most recent venture found him crashing a Nashville bachelorette party. According to USA Today, Jagger told his fans while on stage that he had a fun night in Nashville the night before performing the show.

"I had a good time last night," Jagger said to his audience at The Rolling Stones' concert. "I went to Printers Alley and sang 'Honky Tonk Women' in a karaoke bar. I crashed a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern. They loved my Goo Goo Clusters. We all ended up at the Wild Beaver riding a mechanical bull."

Jagger's fun night on the town in Nashville isn't the first time the singer has managed to walk around undetected. In Charlotte, North Carolina, the rock icon enjoyed a drink at a dive bar as he sat next to a group of Rolling Stones fans, none of them appearing to notice that Jagger was right beside them. Jagger wore a jacket and a baseball hat, but his face was in clear view.

While Jagger showed an image of his night at the Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte, North Carolina, his post to Twitter from Nashville did not showcase his night joining in on the bachelorette. Instead, Jagger showed a few shots from around Nashville as he went hiking and ran into some deer.