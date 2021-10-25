Another Earthquake In Recent String Strikes Central Utah

Another earthquake has hit Central Utah, reported ABC 4. This comes right after a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was just reported in the same area.

The 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported early on Friday morning near Provo. According to the United Stated Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported on Monday morning just over eight miles south-southwest of Levan.

Another 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported four miles southeast of Mills this weekend as well. That one took place early on Sunday morning. Just southeast of Greenville, a 3.26 magnitude earthquake was reported on Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

According to the University of Utah, these reports are the latest among a string over the last two weeks.

Experts have recently been warning Utahns of a major earthquake event that could take place along the Wasatch Front. If this were to happen, it could be fatal to thousands of Utah residents, cause thousands more to become homeless, and cause over $30 billion in economic damage, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Dr. Brady Cox, a professor of civil engineering at Utah State University, explained, "Nearly 80% of Utah’s population lives within 15 miles of the Wasatch fault."

"Historically, earthquakes with magnitudes greater than seven occur between Brigham City and Nephi every 300 years," Dr. Cox explained.