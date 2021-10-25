Bon Iver Announces 2022 'Spring—Summer' U.S. Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
October 25, 2021
Over the weekend, Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album with a pair of concerts in Los Angeles. Now, they're taking the show on the road. On Monday (September 25), the band announced the Spring—Summer tour, which will kick off on March 30 in Mesa, Arizona and end on June 25 in Asheville, North Carolina.
"We are grateful to be performing for you all; time to gather up again," the band wrote in a social media announcement. They will be joined by Dijon for the Spring dates and Bonny Light Horseman for the Summer dates.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on October 27, with a general sale beginning October 29. Get more info here and see the announcement and full list of tour dates below.
Gather up & sing together.— Bon Iver (@boniver) October 25, 2021
We’re excited to announce our US tours in spring and summer of 2022! We’ll be joined by special guests @dijondijon_ and @bonnylightband in the spring and summer, respectively.
We are grateful to be performing for you all; time to gather up again. pic.twitter.com/SyW9zegcm3
Bon Iver Spring—Summer 2022 Tour Dates
3/30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*
4/1 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*
4/2 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*
4/3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
4/5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*
4/8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*
4/9 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*
4/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*
4/14 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
4/15 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
6/3 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium**
6/4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE**
6/7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater**
6/8 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition**
6/10 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point**
6/11 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park**
6/12 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**
6/15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**
6/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**
6/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**
6/21 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**
6/24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater**
6/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit**
*w/ Dijon **w/ Bonny Light Horseman