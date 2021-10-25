Bon Iver Announces 2022 'Spring—Summer' U.S. Tour Dates

By Katrina Nattress

October 25, 2021

Photo: Graham Tolbert

Over the weekend, Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album with a pair of concerts in Los Angeles. Now, they're taking the show on the road. On Monday (September 25), the band announced the Spring—Summer tour, which will kick off on March 30 in Mesa, Arizona and end on June 25 in Asheville, North Carolina.

"We are grateful to be performing for you all; time to gather up again," the band wrote in a social media announcement. They will be joined by Dijon for the Spring dates and Bonny Light Horseman for the Summer dates.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on October 27, with a general sale beginning October 29. Get more info here and see the announcement and full list of tour dates below.

Bon Iver Spring—Summer 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE**

6/7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point**

6/11 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park**

6/12 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

6/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit**

*w/ Dijon **w/ Bonny Light Horseman

Bon Iver
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices