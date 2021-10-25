Bon Iver Announces 2022 'Spring—Summer' U.S. Tour Dates

Over the weekend, Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album with a pair of concerts in Los Angeles. Now, they're taking the show on the road. On Monday (September 25), the band announced the Spring—Summer tour, which will kick off on March 30 in Mesa, Arizona and end on June 25 in Asheville, North Carolina.

"We are grateful to be performing for you all; time to gather up again," the band wrote in a social media announcement. They will be joined by Dijon for the Spring dates and Bonny Light Horseman for the Summer dates.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on October 27, with a general sale beginning October 29. Get more info here and see the announcement and full list of tour dates below.