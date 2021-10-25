Jack Harlow Reveals Women Must Sign NDAs To Hang With Him

Jack Harlow is protective of the women that enters his circle.

Speaking with GQ U.K., the rapper, who recently scored a No. 1 hit with his Lil Nas X collab, “Industry Baby,” revealed that he requires women to sign a non-disclosure agreement before they have any sort of relations. This is something that Harlow has previously rapped about on his track, “21C/Delta.”

“I talked about it on my album; it’s my NDA record,” the rapper told the U.K. outlet. “And then Billie [Eilish] released one about it more recently, so it’s being talked about more, for sure. The lyrics go: ‘First name, last name, date of birth / make a bad bitch sign the paperwork…’ But it’s a real thing.”

To be specific, female acquaintances must sign the paperwork even before entering the room because he wants his business to remain between them and not on the internet. However, some females have revealed that they want to consult with lawyers first and that seems just fine by Harlow.

“But sometimes it’s just to hang out,” he continued. “And that’s solely to establish the idea that, ‘Hey, my texts aren’t meant for your friends.’ Our time together is for us. And I present it, like, ‘Hey, listen, if you don’t want to sign this you don’t have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don’t want to do it that’s totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don’t want this to be a thing on the internet.'”