Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Holiday Decorating Hacks In New TikTok

Kelsea Ballerini is getting into the holiday spirit, and she took to TikTok to reveal her “genius” decorating hack.

The award-winning country singer has already proven that she’s getting into the spirit of “spooky season” by scaring her band members while on tour with the Jonas Brothers. Ballerini hailed it the “MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR” when she shared her Halloween hijinks earlier this month. Now, Ballerini is sharing her “perks from being an occasional lazy piece of s***,” she put it bluntly as she pointed out the remains of a pumpkin that she got last year. “(It’s) still here, so I don’t, in fact, have to get new pumpkins this year,” she noted.

Then, moving inside, Ballerini showed that she’s ready for another holiday: “We’re heading upstairs and, what is that? Couldn’t be the Christmas tree from last year still up… But it is.” Not only does Ballerini have her Christmas tree up, she also pointed out that “it’s (still) decorated, it has the lights on, it’s still ready to go. In fact, it’s even still plugged in.”

After sharing her decorations on TikTok, Ballerini wanted to know: “You tell me: lazy, or genius?” Watch her TikTok here.