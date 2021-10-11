Watch Kelsea Ballerini Scare Her Band In Hilarious New TikTok

“Spooky season” is in full swing, and Kelsea Ballerini is getting into the spirit by pulling pranks on her band members.

Ballerini, who will be honored among the CMT Artists of the Year on Wednesday (October 13), is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Halloween hijinks on TikTok. The “Half of my Hometown” singer posted the video at the “MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR.” She explained in the hilarious TikTok:

“It’s spooky season. I bought a mask. I’m bored on tour, and I’m gonna scare my band. Here we go.”

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their “Remember This” Tour in August, and Ballerini has shared other moments from the tour, including that she’s a “fangirl for life” of the trio of brothers. Previously, Ballerini took to TikTok to dish about the best part of touring with other artists: “People are always like, 'what do you love about being on tour with someone else?' I’m like, 'that I get to walk off stage, get ready to go back on stage with the headliner, and listen to the show while I do it.'”

However, listening to the Jonas Brothers perform might have some competition with scaring Ballerini's band. Watch the hilarious TikTok here: