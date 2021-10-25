Mysterious Odor On Flight Causes Plane To Make Emergency Landing In Raleigh

A flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orlando, Florida, was diverted to Raleigh over the weekend in order to make an emergency landing.

According to WRAL, a Frontier Airlines flight landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday (October 23) after reports of an odor or fumes in the cabin. Airport officials said that all 102 passengers and crew on Frontier Flight 1159 were safely evacuated via slides; however, one passenger was transported to WakeMed. The passenger's condition was not reported, and as of Monday, their condition remains unknown.

Frontier Airlines spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz issued a statement following the incident, saying the plane after those on board "experienced a fume/odor event." The source of the mysterious odor has not been reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides," said de la Cruz.

The news outlet reports that RDU Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the plane landed. Crews from Wake EMS, Raleigh Fire, Wake County Fire Service and Wake County HazMat also assisted at the scene.

Another cross-country flight had to make an emergency landing over the weekend after a plane heading to Los Angeles was forced to land after smoke was spotted inside the cabin.