Passenger Takes Unexpected Exit After Charlotte Flight Gets Canceled
By Sarah Tate
July 2, 2021
A man was arrested in Charlotte when he took an unexpected exit after his flight was canceled.
Passengers were on board American Airlines flight 2396 on Thursday night (July 1) waiting to depart Charlotte Douglas International Airport for Baltimore's Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport when the flight was delayed two hours due to severe weather restricting air traffic, according to American Airlines. The flight ended up getting canceled, but passengers sat for another 45 minutes waiting to exit the plane, WCNC's Brandon Goldner reports. One man, however, decided to try leaving on his own.
Goldner, who was on the canceled flight, said the man climbed over other passengers on the plane in an attempt to reach the emergency exit door. American Airlines said he successfully opened the door before jumping on the ramp outside the plane, but was apprehended by airline workers.
Once the other passengers left the plane, Goldner reported seeing the man, who has not been identified, being led out of the airport in handcuffs.
So a passenger had enough and crawled over us in the exit row and let himself out. They got him by the jet bridge …@wcnc https://t.co/tddHxHvINN pic.twitter.com/NkxCEHS8qc— Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 2, 2021
American Airlines released a statement following the incident.
"While waiting for the jet bridge to be repositioned, a passenger opened the over-wing emergency exit and jumped onto the ramp. The customer was immediately detained by American team members before being placed into custody by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. All other customers deplaned normally via jet bridge once the forward boarding door was reopened."
Passengers suddenly opening up designated emergency exits, without warning or instruction, is not a common occurrence so the airline thanked the flight crew for their quick thinking.
"We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."