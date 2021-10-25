Nashville Chosen To Host Major Wrestling Event In 2022

Planning for summer events is in full swing, and Nashville just landed a major sporting event.

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is trading football for wrestling when it plays host to WWE's SummerSlam next year. The WWE is making a stop in Music City on July 30 as part of its long list of stadium events planned for 2022, including the two-night WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, according to FOX 17.

"Since returning to live events this past July, our fans graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows," said Nick Khan, WWE presidents and chief revenue officers. "As they begin to make plans for next. year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-view was made available to them."

WWE also released its list of planned events, including several pay-per-view events. Check out the schedule below:

January 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

January 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis

April 2 and April 3: WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

May 8: Pay-Per-View at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

June 5: Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

September 3 or September 4: Pay-Per-View at TBD location

November 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

To learn more about the events or to purchase tickets, check here.