Nashville Chosen To Host Major Wrestling Event In 2022
By Sarah Tate
October 25, 2021
Planning for summer events is in full swing, and Nashville just landed a major sporting event.
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is trading football for wrestling when it plays host to WWE's SummerSlam next year. The WWE is making a stop in Music City on July 30 as part of its long list of stadium events planned for 2022, including the two-night WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, according to FOX 17.
"Since returning to live events this past July, our fans graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows," said Nick Khan, WWE presidents and chief revenue officers. "As they begin to make plans for next. year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-view was made available to them."
WWE also released its list of planned events, including several pay-per-view events. Check out the schedule below:
- January 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- January 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis
- April 2 and April 3: WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- May 8: Pay-Per-View at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- June 5: Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- September 3 or September 4: Pay-Per-View at TBD location
- November 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston
To learn more about the events or to purchase tickets, check here.