This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Georgia

Dwindling temperatures in the fall offer a clear indication that soup season has begun.

There’s nothing like cozying up with a steaming hot bowl of soup when the weather gets brisk. That’s why Eat This, Not That! wants you to know where to find the best soup in your home state. The ultimate food content hub noted that although many people may opt to make their own meals at home, many restaurants offer delicious options for “those days when you may feel low on time or energy.

So, where can you find the best soup in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! found that it’s at The General Muir, located in Atlanta. Here’s why it stands out:

“Inspired by classic New York Jewish delis, The General Muir in Georgia makes some of the best matzo ball soup in town. One reviewer even took two orders to go and wrote, ‘My wife makes delicious Matzoh Ball soup, don't tell her but The General Muir's was the best I've had.’ Enjoy it with an order of one of their vegetarian Reubens or double stack burgers.”

Find out more about the General Muir here.

Find the rest of the best soups from Eat This, Not That! here.