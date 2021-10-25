VIDEO: Haunted House Destroyed By Hay Fire In Parker

Just a week before Halloween, a Colorado haunted house was burned down during an overnight fire, CBS 4 reports.

The fire broke out from some hay bales at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched to the fiery scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday (October 25), but windy weather made it difficult to extinguish the hay fire initially.

"Heavy equipment such as front-end loaders are working to spread the hay bales in an effort to release heat and expose flames," reporters learned. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the haunted house located at Flat Acres Farm, South Metro Fire spokesman Eric Hurst says.