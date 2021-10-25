VIDEO: Haunted House Destroyed By Hay Fire In Parker
By Zuri Anderson
October 25, 2021
Just a week before Halloween, a Colorado haunted house was burned down during an overnight fire, CBS 4 reports.
The fire broke out from some hay bales at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched to the fiery scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday (October 25), but windy weather made it difficult to extinguish the hay fire initially.
"Heavy equipment such as front-end loaders are working to spread the hay bales in an effort to release heat and expose flames," reporters learned. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the haunted house located at Flat Acres Farm, South Metro Fire spokesman Eric Hurst says.
Update: The fire destroyed a haunted house and is now contained, but will continue to burn for an extended period of time. Firefighters remain on scene extinguishing flames and front loader tractors have been requested to help @ParkerPolice @dcsheriff @FranktownFire on scene also pic.twitter.com/Pe0vrjQizs— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021
No one was hurt in the incident, and evacuations weren't necessary, the department said. Twenty Mile Road has been shut down as the operation continues. Fire officials say smoky conditions will persist into the late morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Hurst told CBS 4 the blaze is "suspicious in nature." No other details were made immediately available.
South Metro Fire also shared several videos of the extensive operation, from the heavy smoke to the flames consuming the scene.
"[Six] hours after the fire began, the sunrise reveals great progress made firefighters and heavy equipment operators. A mixture of water and Class A foam is being applied to the smoldering hay," the agency reported at 8:14 a.m.
Update: Heavy equipment operators from @douglascountyco continue to assist Firefighters with moving and breaking the burning hay bales apart. Smoke will likely be visible for the next 4-6 hours, especially as the winds increase, temperature rises and humidity drops. pic.twitter.com/gz9XAp3k7c— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021
Update: 6 hours after the fire began, the sunrise reveals great progress made firefighters and heavy equipment operators. A mixture of water and Class A foam is being applied to the smoldering hay. The cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/m6JCSCzMVp— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021